Four killed after truck hits autorickshaw in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Four people were killed and eight others were injured when a truck hit an autorickshaw in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kodrala village on Udaipur-Palanpur national highway, police said.

The truck carrying some heavy machinery hit an autorickshaw from behind. Due to the sudden jerk, the machinery broke the truck cabin and fell on the auto. The truck driver, helper and a woman in the auto died on the spot, Assistant sub-inspector at Swarupganj police station Narendra Kumar said.

He said that another woman travelling in the auto died on her way to the hospital. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. PTI AG HIG HIG