Four killed after two cars collide on highway in Gujarat

Rajkot, Aug 20 (PTI) Four persons were killed after a car jumped the divider and collided with another vehicle on a highway in Gujarat's Rajkot district in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Rajkot-Junagadh highway near Gondal town around 3.40 am, an official said.

A car heading towards Jetpur from Rajkot city jumped the divider and collided with a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, inspector J P Gosai of Gondal 'B' Division police station said.

"Two persons each sustained serious injuries in both cars and were rushed to Gondal civil hospital. But they died during treatment. We have registered a case of rash driving against the deceased driver of the car and started the investigation," Gosai said.

The deceased were identified as Siddharajsinh Zala, Kripalsinh Jadeja, Siddharth Kacha and Viren Karamta, he said.

While Zala and his friend Jadeja were from Gondal town, Kacha and Karamta, residents of Dhoraji town in Rajkot, were in the car heading towards Jetpur, he said.

"Zala and Jadeja were travelling to a temple when Kacha's car jumped the divider and crashed into their vehicle. Kacha lost control of the car due to over-speeding," Gosai said. PTI COR PJT ARU