Four killed as camper vehicle collides with truck in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Four persons, including a wildlife activist, were killed when their camper vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Jaisalmer district, officials said on Saturday.

The accident occurred under the Lathi police station area on Friday night when the victims were going to check on a tip-off about deer hunting by poachers in the area, police said.

The impact of the collision crushed the camper vehicle, trapping all four occupants inside who had to be taken out using a crane, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Radheshyam Vishnoi, a wildlife activist, Shyam Prasad, Kawaraj Singh Bhadoria and Surendra Chaudhary, police said.