Four killed as car collides with container truck in Beed district

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Four persons were killed when their car collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Beed district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Ambejogai-Latur road around 1 am, an official said.

The victims were travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Jagalpur in Latur district, he said.

The official said the car collided with a container truck amid heavy rains and got stuck under the heavy vehicle.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot, and a team from Bardapur police station shifted the bodies to a government hospital in Ambejogai, he said.

According to police, poor visibility due to heavy rains may have caused the accident. PTI ZA ARU