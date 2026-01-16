Four killed as car collides with trailer in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Four people of a family were killed after their car collided with a trailer on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 2 am near Narbadiya village in the Bhadsoda area on Thursday, when the family was returning from a wedding ceremony in Udaipur, they added.

The police said the car was travelling at a high speed and lost control after a stray animal came onto the highway, causing the vehicle to first hit the divider and then ram into a trailer coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased were identified as Rinkesh Nanwani (40), his wife Suhani (38), his aunt Rajni (58), and his uncle Hiranand Lalwani (60), the police said.

Rinkesh's and Suhani's six-year-old son, Vaibhav, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, the police said.

Nanwani and his wife died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while the other two died on the way to the hospital, they added.