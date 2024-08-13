Four killed as car hits truck in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Aug 13 (PTI) At least four men, all in their 20s, were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Gadchandur-Chandrapur road on Monday night when five men from Jiwti tehsil were returning to their village in the car, a police officer said.

"The driver of the car failed to spot a truck which had broken down and parked along the road, causing the collision," he said.

The deceased were identified as Suraj Gavhale (22), Sunil Kizgir (27), Akash Pendir (22) and Shreyash Patil. Another person, Ajay Gaikwad, was seriously injured in the road accident.

Police are investigating the incident.