Four killed as car, pickup collided in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal, Nov 27 (PTI) Four persons were killed and several others injured when a car and a pickup vehicle collided head-on over an under-construction stretch of the Ganga Expressway here on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dhatura Rasoolpur village in Hayatnagar area, where both vehicles were reportedly travelling on the same lane of the incomplete expressway, leading to a severe impact, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Kumar said, "Both the vehicles were on the same lane of the under-construction stretch and collided head-on. The impact indicates the vehicles were moving at high speed." Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi told PTI that four people died in the crash, while two to three others sustained injuries.

The injured have been admitted to Sambhal's district hospital for treatment, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Victims are yet to be identified, police said.