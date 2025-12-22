Four killed as car rams into dumper in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Four people, including an Islamic scholar, were killed after a car rammed into a dumper from behind here, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer, Najibabad, Nitesh Pratap Singh said the accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday on the Haridwar road near Jalpur village under Nangal police station limits.

The car hit the dumper that was moving ahead of it. Due to the impact of the collision, the car was left badly mangled and police had to cut open its doors to retrieve the bodies, he said.

The deceased were identified as Qari Iqbal (75), Ashfaq (65), Ehtesham (25) and Salauddin (26), all residents of nearby areas, he said.

Police said Iqbal was returning after delivering a sermon at a madrassa programme when the others offered to drop him home. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV