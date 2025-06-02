Four killed as car rams into truck in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 2 (PTI) Four men in their 20s were killed when their car rammed into a truck in Haryana's Mahendragarh district early on Monday, police said.

The men, aged between 25-30, were returning from Neemhera village in Mahendragarh district to Gurugram. The accident took place near Unhani village under Kanina.

"While they were returning, their car rammed into a truck from behind. One of the youths was from Uttar Pradesh while the other three were from Gurugram," SHO Police Station City, Kanina, Ravinder said over the phone. PTI SUN MIN MIN