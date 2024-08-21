Four killed as car rams into truck in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP): Four people were killed when their car collided with a stationary truck on the National Highway-2 here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on the Etawah-Kanpur carriageway of the national highway in the morning. Some people were also injured in the accident, they said.

"The injured have been sent to the district hospital in Etawah for treatment and their family members have been informed," the police said in a brief media statement.

"The bodies of the four deceased have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem after legal proceedings," they said.

Normal traffic has resumed on the carriageway, the police said.

On August 4, seven people died and 25 were injured here when their bus fell into a ditch along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway.