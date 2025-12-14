Four killed, as many injured after multiple vehicle collide in Udaipur

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Four people were killed and at least four others injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident occurred on the Pindwara National Highway when multiple vehicles collided.

Girva Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Chandel said four people died in the accident. Those trapped inside the vehicles were rescued with great difficulty.

He said that a trailer carrying blocks for road construction suddenly overturned, after which a speeding tanker and three passenger vehicles collided.

The impact was so severe that the passenger vehicles were crushed, and cutters had to be used to extricate those trapped.

The injured are undergoing treatment, while the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The highway remained blocked for several hours, and traffic was restored.