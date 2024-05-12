Four killed as SUV hits two motorcycles in MP’s Jhabua district

Jhabua (MP), May 12 (PTI) Four persons were killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, bordering Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Kundanpur village under Ranapur police station limit, some 20 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday night, an official said.

Kalu Meda (30), Vasna Damor (65) and Arvind Damor (25) were killed on the spot, while Kamal Meda (37) succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Dahod in Gujarat on Sunday, Ranapur police station in-charge Shankar Singh Raghuvanshi said.

The SUV driver fled the scene leaving behind the vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, he added.