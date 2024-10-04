Four men killed as SUV crashes into tree in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP): Four men, all in their 20s, died after their SUV rammed into a tree on Khargupur-Itiyathok road, police on Friday said.

The victims were identified as Abhishek Sahu, 23, Dharm Singh, 22, Ram Bachchan Pandey, 25, and Deepu, 23.

"The speeding Bolero was heading towards Khargupur when it lost control and rammed into a tree," Itiyathok Police Station In-charge Shesh Mani Pandey said.

He said all four occupants of the car were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

"The impact of the crash left the Bolero completely mangled," Pandey added.

The location where the incident occurred has witnessed several fatal accidents.

After three bike-borne youths were killed in an accident in April this year, District Magistrate Neha Sharma ordered the area to be declared an 'accident-prone zone'.

Subsequently, speed bumps were put up on the road, along with warning signs on either side.