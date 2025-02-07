Four killed as their bike plunges into well in MP’s Dhar district

Dhar (MP), Feb 7 (PTI) Four young men were killed when their motorcycle fell into a well while negotiating a blind turn in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident occurred between Choti Umarband and Mundla villages, nearly 60 km from the district headquarters, around 11.50 pm on Thursday.

Four persons riding a single bike fell into an unprotected well along a sharp curve, Manawar police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan said.

The victims, identified as Sandeep (19), Anurag (22), Manish (20) and Rohan (19), were returning to their Mundla village from Choti Umarband after attending a programme, the official said.

Police removed the bodies from the well and sent them for autopsy, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.