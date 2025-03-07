Four killed as tipper lorry collides with govt bus in Tiruttani, TN CM announces solatium

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Four passengers of a state government bus were killed when a tipper lorry collided with it in Tiruttani in neighbouring Tiruvalluvar district, on Friday and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of those killed.

Though the police initially said at least five persons were killed in the accident in K G Kandigai village this evening, a statement from the government quoting the Chief Minister said four died and 28 were injured.

A portion of the bus, going to Tiruttani from R K Pettai, has been razed by the speeding tipper proceeding to Sholingar from Tiruttani. The injured passengers were rushed to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver of the tipper fled from the accident spot. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the official said.

Conveying his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister said he has ordered the officials to provide Rs one lakh each to those who were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital, and Rs 50,000 each to those with minor injuries and undergoing treatment at the hospital from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

"I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news that four persons, namely S Pandurangan (60) from Ammaiyarkuppam, S Sivanandham (53), K Mahesh (40), and P Murali (38) (also from the same district), died on the spot. I have also ordered special treatment for 28 persons injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Tiruttani GH," the Chief Minister said. PTI JSP SA