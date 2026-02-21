Four killed as tractor falls into ditch in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Feb 21 (PTI) Four persons, including a two-year-old child, travelling in a tractor were killed as the vehicle fell into a ditch in this district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

"The accident occurred at around 2 am when the trailer of a tractor returning after sugarcane harvesting work got detached and fell into the ditch," they said.

According to police, the accident occurred near Katte Kere in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkote district.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Pande (23), two-year-old Halaki Pande, Lakshmi Chirmadi (27) and Rekha Bhuke, all residents of Gupwadi in Busa taluk of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra.

"All the four victims were migrant labourers from Maharashtra. About 20 people were travelling in the tractor at the time of the mishap," police said.

Police said personnel from Jamkhandi police station rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information, conducted an inspection and shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

"A case has been registered and further investigation is under way," police added.