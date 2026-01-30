Four killed as truck crashes into car amid dense fog in MP’s Gwalior district

Gwalior, Jan 30 (PTI) Four persons were killed when a truck hit a car amid dense fog in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 am near a roadside eatery in the Maharajpura area on the Gwalior-Bhind highway, they said.

A speeding truck rammed into the car on the road, where visibility was poor due to dense fog, an official said.

All four occupants of the car were killed at the scene. The victims, residents of Bhind, were travelling towards Gwalior, he said.

The car was being driven by Saurabh Sharma (24), who was on his way to Gwalior to take an examination. Of the three other victims, two have been identified as Jyoti Yadav and Bhure Prajapati.

The driver of the truck sped off after the accident, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the truck driver. PTI COR MAS NR