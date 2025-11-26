Four killed as truck crashes into road roller in Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha (Gujarat), Nov 26 (PTI) Three workers and an engineer were killed after a speeding truck crashed into a road roller on a highway overbridge in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred opposite a hotel near Motipura industrial area, they said.

The truck rammed into a road roller engaged in repair work on a national highway, as per the FIR lodged at the A Division police station.

Due to the impact, four persons died on the spot. They have been identified as engineer Asim Majmudar, a native of West Bengal, and contractual workers, Somabhai Nayak, Bhemabhai Nayak and Raghubhai Nayak, all residents of Gujarat's Mahisagar district. The roller's driver, Sahed Babulal, sustained injuries in the crash, as per the FIR.

The complaint was filed by deceased worker Somabhai Nayak's son, who stated that his family had been working as labourers on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway for the past year.

On the night of the incident, most of his family members returned home while his father and some other workers stayed back to repair potholes.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving), and 125(A) (endangering life or personal safety).

Relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, have also been invoked, officials said.