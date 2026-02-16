Four killed as truck overturns, falls on two motorcycles in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, Feb 16 (PTI) Four people were killed when a truck overturned on fell on two motorcycles on the national highway here on Monday, police said.

The police said that according to preliminary information, the truck was headed from Delhi to Chandigarh. It is suspected that due to fog, the driver lost control and the truck overturned. The accident occurred on the Tangri Bridge National Highway in Shahpur, two kilometers east of Ambala, blocking the road, they said.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and began lifting the truck with a crane. According to the police, two bodies were found buried under the truck, while two others were found lying on the side of the vehicle.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the Delhi-Ambala Highway section in Ambala. Police were working to divert traffic and restore normalcy. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK