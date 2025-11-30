Four killed as two SUVs collide in Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 30 (PTI) Four men were killed and one was injured when two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late Saturday night under Berasia police station limits, located 60 km from here, they said.

The victims, all occupants of one of the SUVs, hailed from Sheopur district. They were returning from Bhopal when the incident took place, Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Virendra Kumar Sen told PTI.

The deceased included a man aged 28 and three others in the age group of 40 to 50 years. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The injured person was undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on into the accident, the official said. PTI LAL GK