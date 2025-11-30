Four killed, five injured as car collides with truck on highway in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Four persons were killed, and five were injured in a car-truck collision on the Manoharpur-Dausa national highway on Sunday, police here said.

The incident occurred when a truck travelling from Manoharpur towards Dausa collided head-on with an Eco car approaching from the opposite direction, they said.

According to the police, the nine passengers had travelled from different towns and were returning from the Mehandipur Balaji temple. They were heading towards the Khatushyamji temple.

Police teams from Raisar and Manoharpur stations reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and used a crane to pull the damaged vehicles off the road, Circle Officer of Jamwa Ramgarh Mukesh Joshi said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident took place during an overtaking attempt. The car was travelling at high speed, and the moment it hit the truck, its front portion was completely damaged," Joshi said.

All nine passengers were rushed to the NIMS Hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival, and one of them later succumbed during treatment," the officer said.

The five injured are undergoing treatment, he added.

Traffic on the busy stretch remained disrupted for nearly 30 minutes before it was restored.