Four killed, four injured in road accident in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Four members of a wedding party were killed and four others were injured when a tempo traveller in which they were travelling rammed into a truck near Anajmandi here, police on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

The accident took place in the Kosi Kalan Police Station area when a wedding party was returning from Umraya village of Mathura district around 11 pm on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Trigun Bishen.

"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem," he added.

The family members took Dalbir Singh (35), Dhruv (16), Chunni Lal (55) and Shyam (40) to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, said officials.

The four others, who sustained injuries in the accident, have been admitted to the hospital, they added. PTI COR CDN AS AS VN VN