Chandigarh: Four youths were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Haryana's Panchkula district on Sunday, police said.

The youths were returning from Himachal Pradesh, when they met with the accident on the highway near Pinjore in Panchkula.

"Four youths have died in the accident, which occurred on the Panchkula-Shimla National Highway," a police official said. "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he added.