Four killed in accident in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Four people were killed when their van was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the district's Dibai area, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday when the van, which was on its way to Nodia from Sambhal, was hit by another vehicle and fell into a ditch, ASP (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said.

The victims have been identified as Pramod (18), Neeraj (21), Jitendra (30) and Pushpendra (25). One Mukesh was injured in the accident. A probe is underway, he saod. PTI COR ABN SZM