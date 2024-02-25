Four killed in blast at firecracker factory in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) At least four people died in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The blast took place around 12 noon in Maheva village in the Kokhraj police station area and was heard several kilometres from the factory, they said.

Soon after information was received about the explosion, fire brigades and ambulances rushed to the spot. Four people died in the explosion, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.

The fire at the factory has been brought under control to a great extent, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify the deceased, police said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV