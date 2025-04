Yadgir (Karnataka), Apr 11 (PTI) Four people, including three women, were killed after their car collided head-on with a government bus at Shahapur in Yadgir district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accident took place on National Highway 150A near Maddaraki on Thursday night.

The deceased are residents of Varkanahalli village in Yadgir taluk.

An investigation is on. PTI GMS ROH