Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka

Kodagu, Jul 25 (PTI) Four people were killed in a collision involving a car and a lorry near Devarakolli in Madikeri taluk on Friday, police said.

The victims, all residents of Gonikoppal in this district, were reportedly travelling from Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district towards Kodagu when the accident occurred.

While two people died on the spot, others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, they said.

The vehicle suffered severe damage from the impact.

The police visited the accident site and are investigating the cause of the collision. PTI COR AMP ROH