Four killed in car-truck collision in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) At least four people died and five others sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, officials here said.

The collision between a Tata Sumo vehicle and a dumper truck occurred around 10.30 pm at Palar in Budgam, they said.

According to the officials, nine people were taken to a nearby hospital following the accident, where four of them were declared 'brought dead'.

Five others were undergoing treatment at hospitals, they said. PTI MIJ NSD NSD