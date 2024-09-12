Four killed in car-truck collision in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Four people were killed after a car collided with a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here on Thursday, police said.

Two others were injured in the accident that happened early in the morning near Pancheda Bypass in Nai Mandi area, they said.

The accident happened when seven people were travelling from Aligharh to Auli in their Ertiga car which collided with the rear side of a truck, Circle Officer Rupali Rao said.

Ratan (45), Bhola (30), Jugal (30) and Atul (26) from Aligarh district were killed in the accident, she said.

The two injured persons have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment, Rao said.

Efforts are underway to nab the truck driver who fled from the spot after the incident leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

Further investigations are underway, police said, adding that the crashed vehicles have been removed from the road and normal traffic has resumed. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ