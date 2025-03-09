Four killed in collision between two motorcycles in Gujarat

Sabarkantha (Gujarat), Mar 9 (PTI) Four persons were killed after two motorcycles collided near Gujarat-Rajasthan border in Sabarkantha district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on a road at a tribal-dominated area in Poshina taluka of the district at around 5.30 am, an official from Kheroj police station said.

"Two speeding motorbikes, each with two riders in their late twenties, collided head-on, leaving three persons dead on the spot. One more person died in hospital," the official said.

The accident occurred near a village located close to Gujarat-Rajasthan border, he said.

The two motorbikes were moving in opposite directions. Their riders hailed from Sabarkantha and Banaskantha districts in Gujarat.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and further probe was underway into the incident, the police said.