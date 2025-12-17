Four killed in head-on collision between two motorcycles in Bihar's Rohtas

Sasaram (Bihar), Dec 17 (PTI) Four youths died in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Both motorcycles caught fire after the collision near Gohi Mode in Aayar Kotha police station area. All four persons, identified as Vikas Sharma (20), Vikas Tiwary (22), Anmol Sharma (21) and Alok Singh (20), died on the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Shivam Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Aayar Kotha police station, said, "According to villagers, the accident took place when the speeding motorcycles collided head-on near Gohi Mode. Both motorcycles caught fire after the collision. All four people died on the spot. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for the post-mortem examination." Family members of the deceased have been informed by the police, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR PKD ACD