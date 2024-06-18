Four killed in lightning strike in MP

Gwalior, Jun 18 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one injured after lightning struck them in Karhiya village under Bhitarwar tehsil in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place when the victims were measuring their field along with the revenue officials. Suddenly, a windstorm coupled with rains started, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said.

In order to protect themselves, they took shelter under a tree and a hut when lightning struck them, killing four persons and injuring one, he said.

The deceased were identified as Pappu Parmar (50), Kukku Tiwari (65), Hari Singh Kushwaha (40) and Udayhan Singh Kushwaha (22), Sharma said, adding that the injured person was admitted to a hospital.

The revenue officials took shelter under the hut, where the impact of the lightning was comparatively less, the official said.

Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the kin of the deceased persons, and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured person. PTI COR MAS NP