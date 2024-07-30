Four killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) At least four people were killed and four others were injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Tuesday, an official said.

Three persons were killed in Mandar block and one in Chanho block, he said.

Mandar Circle Officer Rajendra Das said that one death each was reported in three villages -- Cambo, Tilta and Baski – in Mandar police station area, around 30 km from Ranchi.

"Four others, who were injured in lightning strikes, hail from Cambo village. They were referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for better treatment," he said.

Das said that lightning struck them when they were sowing paddy in their fields.

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a lightning strike in Lundri village in Chanho police station area, another official said. PTI SAN ACD