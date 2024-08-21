Four killed in pharma company fire accident in Andhra Pradesh

Atchutapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 21 (PTI) Four workers of a pharmaceutical company here died after a fire broke out at the unit on Wednesday.

Anakapalli District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said the accident occurred around 2 pm at Escientia pharma plant.

“We lost four employees. The incident happened not because of a reactor blast,” Krishnan said.

Officials suspect it to be an electricity-related fire.

Around 30 injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Anakapalli and Atchutapuram, she said.

Further, the collector said 13 people trapped in the unit were rescued. PTI STH ROH