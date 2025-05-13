Four killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Sivapuram (Andhra Pradesh), May 13 (PTI) Four people died in a collision involving two vehicles in Palnadu district on Tuesday, police said.

Narasaraopeta sub-divisional police officer K Nageshwar Rao said the accident occurred in the morning when an empty vehicle, which was on its way to pick up papayas, collided with a truck laden with coconuts.

The truck was travelling from Rajahmundry to Ballari in Karnataka.

"Two people died on the spot, and two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The bodies have been handed over to their families," Rao told PTI.

According to police, the road was empty when the accident occurred.

A case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).