Four killed in road accident in Assam's Hailakandi

Guwahati, Sep 7 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman, died and three others were critically injured when two speeding cars collided in Assam's Hailakandi district on Saturday, police said.

The vehicles collided near Katakhal area on National Highway-37, killing all four passengers, including three of a family, they said.

The three injured have been admitted to a local hospital, a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Brojgopal Das (62), Gopa Das (55), Romendra Narayan Das (68) and Ajit Devnath (34).

The bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for postmortem, the officer added. PTI DG RBT