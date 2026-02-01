Four killed in road accident in Bihar's Buxar

Buxar, Feb 1 (PTI) Four people were killed in a road accident in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on the Buxar-Ara National Highway near Chanda village, at around 5.30 am, he said.

Talking to PTI, in charge of Naya Bhojpur Outpost, Chandan Kumar said, "The victims were travelling in an SUV to take a holy dip in the Ganges on the occasion of purnima. Due to dense fog, the vehicle first collided with a truck in front of it, and then a tractor rammed into it from behind, crushing it between the two heavy vehicles.

He said that three of the four SUV occupants died on the spot, while the fourth was declared dead upon reaching Sadar Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sujit Kumar (28), Omkar Pandey (32), Manju Devi (40) and Girja Devi, all residents of the same district.

Police said the victims' families have been informed. The mangled remains of the vehicle were removed from the highway using a JCB machine to restore traffic. PTI COR SUK RG