Four killed in road accident in Hisar

Hisar, Jun 16 (PTI) Four people, including an elderly couple, were killed after a car collided with a truck on the Hisar-Barwala bypass, about 40 km from Hisar, on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 6 pm when the car was returning to Surjakhera village, Jind, from a hospital in Hisar.

When the car reached the Barwala bypass, one of its tyres burst and it went out of control. The car collided with the truck that was coming from the opposite direction, killing four people on the spot, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahabir Singh (65), his wife Roshni Devi (62), Sandeep (42) and Sunil Kumar, the car driver. All of them were residents of Surjakhera village, police said.