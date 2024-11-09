Four killed in road accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 9 (PTI) Four people were killed after their car collided with a pickup goods vehicle near Maragutti cross in Kamalapura taluk here, during the early hours on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bhargav Krishna (55) from Hyderabad, his wife Sangeetha (45), and their son Uttam Raghavan (28), police said, adding that the identity of the deceased car driver has not yet been established.

According to police sources, the family was said to be on a pilgrimage to the Dattatreya Temple in Ganagapura in Afzalpura taluk.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a local hospital, they said. PTI KSU KH