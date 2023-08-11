Four killed in road accident in TN

Chengalpattu (TN), Aug 11 (PTI) Four people were killed in a road accident here involving a lorry on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the four persons -- travelling in three motorbikes -- and announced cash relief to their kin.

The accident happened after the lorry lost control and hit the two-wheelers at Kattupakkam. One person sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

In a statement, Stalin expressed regret over the incident and announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The Chief Minister said he has directed high-quality medical treatment to the injured person and announced Rs 50,000 as assistance for him. PTI SA HDA