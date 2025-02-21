Four killed in road accident in UP

Etawah (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Four people were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Friday.

One person was injured in the incident that took place on Usrahar Sarasai Nawar road near Rudrapur village under the Usrahar police station area on Thursday night, they said.

"Five people from Daulatpur village were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a wedding reception at a guest house near Usrahar town. Near Rudrapur village, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle, throwing the five onto the road," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma.

The victims were identified as Ashish (17), Himanshu (15), Rahul (22), Pranshu (15) and Rohit (18). They were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to the Saifai medical college, the SSP said.

While Ashish died at the community health centre, Himanshu, Rahul and Rohit succumbed to their injuries on the way to the Saifai. Pranshu is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical, Verma said. He said efforts are being made to identify the vehicle that hit the motorcycle. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV