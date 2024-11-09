Four killed in road accident in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman and two children of the same family, riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a truck in Risia Police Station area of Bahraich district on Saturday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told PTI that a speeding truck loaded with potatoes coming from Nanpara towards Bahraich hit a motorcycle head on near Sariya Mill of Police Station Risia area on the Nanpara-Bahraich road on Saturday morning.

Four people -- Gulab Chauhan (40), his mother Lilavati Devi (62), Gulab's son Aditya (10) and Ashish (eight) -- were riding on the motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, Lilavati Devi and Aditya died on the spot, Kushwaha said, adding that Gulab and his son Ashish were brought to the district hospital by an ambulance where Gulab died during treatment.

Ashish was referred to Lucknow due to his critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries before he could reach Lucknow.

The Additional SP said that the truck driver fled leaving behind his vehicle at the spot.

The police have taken the truck in its custody and started legal action.

A police official said that the family had come to Bahraich headquarters for Chhath Puja and was returning home when the accident took place.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. PTI COR NAV AS AS