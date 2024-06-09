Four killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

AMETHI (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Four people were killed on Sunday and five others injured when an SUV hit a tree in the Munshiganj area, police said.

The incident took place in Azad Nagar in the Munshiganj area and killed Shabnam (35), Vandana Pathak (29), Durgesh Upadhyay (35) and one unidentified woman, they said.

According to police, the SUV, the victims were travelling in, was rammed into a tree, when a bike reached in front of it.

Those injured have been rushed to the Trauma centre in a serious condition, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.