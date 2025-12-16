Four killed in road accident near Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu), Dec 16 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were killed after a lorry hit a two-wheeler and a car on a state highway near here on Tuesday, police said.

Two people who sustained injuries have been admitted to the Dharmapuri District Government Hospital, police said.

"The lorry, on its way to Salem, hit a two-wheeler from behind as the driver lost control. Later, it rammed into a car that was coming in the opposite direction," a police official told PTI.

"All the four died on the spot," he added.

According to the police, the victims include V Kalaiarasi, P Dinesh, and S Muniappan and the driver of the truck Arunagiri.

Government and police officials visited the accident spot and inspected the mangled remains of the vehicles, sources said.

A case has been booked and further investigation is on, the official added. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB