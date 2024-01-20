Four killed in road mishap in TN

Thanjavur (TN), Jan 20 (PTI) Four persons were killed and seven seriously injured when the van in which they were travelling hit a wall at Sethubavachathram in this district, police said on Saturday.

Condoling the death of the four persons, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased besides relief to the injured.

According to police, the van carrying 11 people from Tuticorin to Velankanni hit the wall near Manora on East Coast Road in Sethubavachathram, late Friday night.

The injured were rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Government Hospital in Pattukottai for post-mortem, police said.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister announced the solatium for the families of Y Pakiyaraj (62), A Gnanammal (60), M Rani (40) and M Chinnapandi (40).

"I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news. I have ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the severely injured, and Rs 20,000 each to those who sustained simple injuries," Stalin said in a release here.

Also, he directed the health officials to provide special treatment to the injured at the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital. PTI COR JSP SS