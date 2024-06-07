Four killed in separate incidents due to storm in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Four people, including a girl and two women, died while two others were injured in separate incidents due to dust-storm in Rajasthan.

Police said the wall of a house collapsed in Dhod police station area in Sikar on Friday due to storm in which Manohar Kanwar (57) died while her son Jaipal Singh (29) was injured.

In Neem ka Thana district, a woman and her minor daughter were killed and her husband was injured when a tree fell on them due to the storm on Thursday night.

SHO of Mehada police station Rajveer Singh Shekhawat said Pradeep along with his family members was sleeping under the tree when a dust storm hit the area. "They were taken to a hospital in Khetri where Kajal was declared dead while her mother Savitri (29) died during treatment," he said.

A 30-foot-high mobile tower installed on the premises of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage fell due to strong winds on Friday afternoon. No one was present near the mobile tower at the time of the incident and there were no casualties.

On the other hand, despite cloud cover in some places of the state, a slight increase in the day temperature was recorded in most parts on Friday as compared to Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Department, Dholpur was the hottest place in the state on Friday with 44.5 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Chittorgarh was 44.2 degrees, Anta (Baran) recorded 43.5 degrees, Kota 43.4 degrees, Barmer-Dungarpur 43.1 degrees and Alwar recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees.

According to the department, the temperature in most parts of the state last night was recorded between 32 degrees Celsius and 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of the state also witnessed a strong storm on Thursday evening, which caused damage to electricity poles and trees were uprooted at several places.

The department has predicted thunderstorm and light rains in some parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota divisions on June 8 and 9. PTI SDA MNK MNK