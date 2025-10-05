Four killed in separate incidents in J'khand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Four people, including two women, were killed in separate incidents in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

A man allegedly killed his son by slitting his throat in Ratanpur village on Saturday night, they said. A search is on for Amit Thakur, who has been on the run since the incident, the police said.

SDPO (Lesliganj) Manoj Kumar Jha said Suraj Thakur, 25, was sleeping in his bed when his father attacked him.

He said the accused is a mentally challenged person.

In the second incident, the body of a 70-year-old man was recovered on Sunday from a closed toilet behind his house, within the limits of Chainpur police station. The deceased has been identified as Nizamuddin Ansari, a resident of Kudaga Khurd village.

"The victim was murdered by slitting his throat. The deceased's son Anish Ansari and his wife have been taken into custody. Prima facie land dispute appears to be the main reason behind the murder. We have started an investigation," Shriram Sharma, the officer in-charge of Chainpur police station said.

A 21-year-old married woman's body was found hanging in her house in Karso village. The deceased has been identified as Punita Devi, police said.

Officer in charge of Chainpur police station said, "We have received a complaint from the deceased's family members against her brother-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and husband. No one has been arrested yet in this case. The investigation is underway. She was killed late Saturday night." In the fourth incident, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her for opposing his love affair with another woman. The incident took place in Barsaita village on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Preeti Devi (22), and the accused, her husband Sunil Paswan, is absconding.

Sashi Shekhar Pandey, officer-in-charge of the Patan police station, said, "The victim was married to the accused in 2018. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of an application given by the father of the deceased woman. He filed a complaint against his daughter's husband and his other family members. We have started an investigation in this case."