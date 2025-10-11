Four killed in three separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Seraikela(Jharkhand), Oct 11 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one injured in three separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan, Pakur and Giridih districts, police said on Saturday.

Seraikela Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Vinay Kumar, told PTI on Saturday that two youths, Arjun Lamay and his brother-in-law Gopi Bari, were riding a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike from behind on Friday night along the Seraikela-Kandra Main Road near Bolaidih, resulting in their death on the spot.

"Relatives said that Lamay and Bari had left on Friday evening on a bike for some urgent work in Seraikela. However, instead of going to Seraikela, the duo had gone towards Kandra when they met with the accident," said Kumar.

"We were informed by villagers and rushed to the spot in the early hours of Saturday, and sent them to Seraikela Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been kept for post-mortem at Seraikela Sadar Hospital," the police officer added.

"We are investigating the case and trying to trace the vehicle involved in the mishap," he said.

In a separate road accident, a man was killed near Bindadih village in Pakur district when a stone-gravel-loaded heavy vehicle lost control and overturned into the roadside hut of the victim in the early hours of Saturday.

Hiranpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Ranjan Kumar Singh, told PTI that the victim identified as Sakal Besra (55), used to look after other persons' cattle and had his thatched alongside the Dangapada-Shahargram Main Road in Bindadih village.

"The heavy vehicle loaded with stone gravel was going towards Hiranpur when the driver seemed to have lost control and the vehicle overturned on the roadside hut of the victim, leading to his death. The body was extricated after removing the stone gravel. We were informed by the people and sent the body to Sadar Hospital in Pakur for post mortem," the police officer said.

"Local people blocked the main road demanding compensation as the driver of the vehicle had fled from the spot. We are trying to trace the owner of the vehicle. The administrative officials arranged to pay Rs 20,000 cash to the victim's family for last rites and post-mortem expenses," the police officer said.

Another man was killed and his wife seriously injured when a truck hit their motorcycle from behind near Khetko Turn at Aura along NH-19 under Bagodar Police Station limits in Giridih district on Saturday afternoon.

Bagodar Police Station officer-in-Charge, Binay Kumar told PTI that Hanif Ansari (60), a native of Banpura in Bagodar, was driving a bike while his wife Kalima Khatoon was riding pillion.

"Near Khetko, a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind and fled from the scene. Locals rushed the injured couple to Giridih Sadar Hospital and informed the police. However, Hanif Ansari was declared dead at the Giridih Sadar Hospital while his wife is critical. The body has been kept for post-mortem at the Sadar Hospital," the police officer said. PTI ANB RG