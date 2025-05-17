Four killed in TN after van falls into roadside well

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), May 17 (PTI) Four persons died after a van with eight occupants plunged into a roadside well in this district on Saturday, with officials searching for one more person.

Three persons managed to swim out to safety after the vehicle fell inside the well, a police official said.

The incident happened near Sathankulam in this district when they were proceeding for a Church event near here from Coimbatore.

The driver of the vehicle lost control of the van while crossing Meerankulam village and it plunged into the roadside open well, they said.

After hours of search and rescue operations undertaken by personnel of Fire services, four bodies were retrieved while one child was yet unaccounted for. The vehicle was also retrieved. PTI CORR SA