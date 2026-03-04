Four killed in truck-autorickshaw collision

Rajkot, Mar 4 (PTI) Four persons were killed after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Rajkot district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night in the Metoda GIDC area, said Superintendent of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar.

"Three persons died on the spot, while another critically injured victim was declared dead at the civil hospital," he told reporters.

The truck driver, identified as Bansibharti Goswami, who fled after the accident, was arrested within hours.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Gangadiya and his brother Vishal Gangadiya, both natives of Surendranagar who were working as painters in the GIDC area, autorickshaw driver Sameer Varaniya, and an unidentified passenger.

Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation. PTI KVM NSK